Covid-19: In past month, 41 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 41 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 38 426, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on July 1.

The Covid-19 death toll in June 2023 is comparable to the first months of the pandemic in Bulgaria, and is the second-lowest in 2023.

In March 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country, there were eight deaths, followed by 58 in April 2020 and 72 in May 2020.

The deaths of 318 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been registered in the first half of 2023: A total of 71 in January, 38 in February, 43 in March, 68 in April, 57 in May and 41 in June.

A total of 1480 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in June, bringing the total to date to 1 309 077.

There are 1432 active cases, 493 fewer than the figure in the June 1 report.

As of July 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 7.19 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from the 17.61 figure reported on June 1.

There are 162 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 77 fewer than the figure in the June 1 report, with 22 in intensive care, 11 fewer than the figure in the June 1 report.

A total of 4 613 155 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 306 in the past month.

A total of 2 077 746 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 83 in the past month.

A total of 945 873 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 219 in the past month.

As of the July 1 report, a total of 73 303 adapted booster doses had been administered, including 219 in the past month.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!