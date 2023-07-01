Bulgaria’s road death toll in H1 2023 is 225

A total of 225 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first half of 2023, two more than at the same time in 2022, according to provisional figures posted on July 1 by the Interior Ministry.

In the first half of 2023, there 2993 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 3956 people were injured.

In June 2023, there were 622 accidents, leaving 32 people dead and 799 injured.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

