Bulgaria announces second bust of bid to illegally export surgical masks

Bulgarian police confiscated 20 000 surgical masks from a Romanian citizen attempting to take them out of the country, in violation of a Cabinet decree banning such exports because of Covid-19, the Interior Ministry said on March 11.
The masks, in 34 boxes, were found in the car of the Romanian, the statement said.
A day before, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said that an international operation under the auspices of Interpol was underway in several countries against illegal cross-border movement of medicines, antivirals, synthetic synthetic hormones, steroids, nutritional supplements, medical masks and other pharmaceutical and medical devices.
The ministry said that on March 9, at the Kapitan Petko Voivoda checkpoint, a car driven by a Greek citizen was stopped.
In the car, Border Police found 7850 medical protective masks. The masks, which had no certificate of origin, were seized.
(Photo: Bulgaria Interior Ministry press centre)