Mayor: Schools in Sofia to remain closed until March 15

The “flu vacation” in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has been extended until March 15, Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova announced on March 11.
The decision was taken in connection with the incidence of Type B influenza on the territory of the municipality, she said.
Kindergartens would remain open, with enhanced hygiene measures and checks on arriving children and staff, Fandukova said.
Bulgaria’s Health Ministry last week declared a national flu epidemic, closing schools until March 11 inclusive.
In response to the Covid-19 cases in Gabrovo and Pleven, schools in those two districts are to remain closed indefinitely.
Earlier this week, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora extended their “flu vacations”, meaning that pupils are no due to return to classes on March 16.
Ahead of the announcement of the extended flu vacation in Sofia, Fandukova spoke to the media after an early-morning meeting of the city’s operational headquarters against coronavirus.
On March 10, two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Sofia.
Fandukova called on residents of the capital city to remain calm and act responsibility “and to know that it is up to each of us to be responsible for limiting the infection”.
People in home quarantine should be disciplined and not violate it, she said.
The municipality is continuing regular disinfection of public transport and social centres. Staff visiting seniors at home will be provided with protective equipment.
Fandukova has issued an order to all municipal museums, galleries and theatres to remain closed.
She called on people to limit their gatherings and social contacts.