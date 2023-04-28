The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria shifts military equipment to Sofia for Armed Forces Day parade

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry has announced that military equipment is being moved from various places in the country to Sofia from April 28 to April 30 in preparation for the May 6 Armed Forces Day parade.

The equipment is being moved to Dobroslavtsi Airport near Sofia, along national roads leading from Assenovgrad, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora, the ministry said.

Rail transport will also be used to transport the equipment that will participate in the parade.

On May 3, air force equipment – fighter aircraft and helicopters – will be relocated from the air bases in Krumovo and Bezmer to the Vrazhebna air base in Sofia.

The Defence Ministry called on the public to respect the safety measures of the Military Police Service, which will escort the columns.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgarian Parliament overturns presidential veto on Environmental Protection Act

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria on November 18: Rain, snow and protests

The Sofia Globe staff

Coronavirus: Fuel stations in Bulgaria close toilets to public

The Sofia Globe staff