Bulgaria shifts military equipment to Sofia for Armed Forces Day parade

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry has announced that military equipment is being moved from various places in the country to Sofia from April 28 to April 30 in preparation for the May 6 Armed Forces Day parade.

The equipment is being moved to Dobroslavtsi Airport near Sofia, along national roads leading from Assenovgrad, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora, the ministry said.

Rail transport will also be used to transport the equipment that will participate in the parade.

On May 3, air force equipment – fighter aircraft and helicopters – will be relocated from the air bases in Krumovo and Bezmer to the Vrazhebna air base in Sofia.

The Defence Ministry called on the public to respect the safety measures of the Military Police Service, which will escort the columns.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!