NSI: Bulgaria’s population at end of 2022 was 6.4M

The population of Bulgaria as of the end of 2022 was 6 447 710, a decrease of 34 774 – or 0.5 per cent – compared with the previous year, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 28.

There were 56 596 live born children in 2022, a decrease of 2082, or 3.5 per cent, compared with 2021.

There were 118 814 deaths in Bulgaria in 2022, a total of 30 181 fewer deaths than in 2021.

Bulgaria’s crude mortality rate last year was 18.4‰, the highest in the European Union, which has a mortality rate of 11.9 per cent.

The country’s male population was 3 099 503 (48.1 per cent) and female 3 348 207 (51.9 per cent).

By the end of 2022, the number of people in Bulgaria aged 65 and over was 1 515 383, or 23.5 per cent of the country’s population. Compared to 2021, the share of the population aged 65 and over increased by 0.1 percentage points.

As of December 31 2022, there were 913 419 children up to 15 years of age, or 14.2 per cent of the total population. This was a decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared with 2021.

The population ageing over the years lead to increase of the population mean age, the NSI. It has increased from 40.4 years in 2001 to 45.2 years at the end of 2022.

Bulgaria’s population who were of working age at the end of 2022 added up to 3 775 000 – 58.5 per cent of the total population.

The NSI said that 13 175 people changed their current address in Bulgaria with an address abroad in 2022. Of those who did so, 64.3 per cent were male.

A total of 69.4 per cent were in the 15 to 16 age group, 25.2 per cent were 65 and older, and 5.4 per cent were in the 0 to 14 age group.

The most preferred destination countries were Germany (24.1 per cent), Türkiye (20 per cent) and the United Kingdom (9.3 per cent), the NSI said.

People who change their address abroad for an address in Bulgaria, or the immigration flow, include Bulgarian citizens who have returned to Bulgaria and citizens of other countries granted residence permit or status in Bulgaria, the institute said.

A total of 40 619 people changed their address abroad for an address in Bulgaria in 2022. Of these, 23.1 per cent came from Türkiye, 12.1 per cent from Germany and nine per cent from Syria, the NSI said.

(Photo: Donna Adenine)

