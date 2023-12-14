Bulgaria’s first air ambulance helicopter tested

The first helicopter produced for Bulgaria’s Air Emergency Medical Service system has been rolled off the production line and taken out for testing before being painted in the chosen red and white livery, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on December 14.

A Bulgarian delegation of six representatives of the Ministry of Health and two representatives of the aviation operator Bulgaria Heli Med Service EAD is visiting the Leonardo SpA in Italy, the ministry said.

“The commission has started the technical acceptance of the flying machine, and the organisation of the flight to Bulgaria will take place by mid-January 2024, after which the helicopter will be licensed in our country,” Deputy Minister of Health Ilko Getov said.

Meanwhile, the first three teams of the Air Medical Emergency Centre will be sent under contract with Leonardo SpA for five days of training at the Medical Team Training Centre in Italy.

During the course, they will get to know the helicopter and its technical parameters, the medical equipment and the safety measures for aeromedical transport. Each team will conduct four to five helicopter flights in different conditions and in different situations before taking up duties.

