Bulgaria: Weather warnings across the country over heavy rain forecast for December 15

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued warnings of hazardous and potentially hazardous weather for December 15 because of forecasts of heavy rain.

The Code Orange warning of hazardous weather has been issued for the districts of Bourgas, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Sofia district, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik.

The lesser Code Orange warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for all other districts, including Sofia city. Sofia is forecast to see mixed rain and snow.

Weather forecasters said that before noon on December 15, rain will turn to snow in mountain regions and some parts of north-eastern Bulgaria, while by the end of the day, snow will fall in many places in the rest of the country.

With good snowfall expected, the mountain resorts of Pamporovo and Borovets are to open the ski season on December 15, with Bansko following on December 16.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency urged motorists to ensure that their cars were prepared for winter conditions.

Temperatures are about to drop in northern Bulgaria. The rain is expected to turn into snow, and blizzards and winds are possible in the mountain passes and eastern Bulgaria, the agency said on December 14.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

