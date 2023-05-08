Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 13 deaths, 890 new cases

The deaths of 13 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 341, according to figures posted on May 8 on the unified information portal.

A total of 890 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 305 240.

In the past week, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria decreased by 230, from 2958 to 2728.

As of the May 8 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 27.64 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 31.38 a week ago.

There are 339 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 33 fewer than a week ago.

There are 30 in intensive care, 12 fewer than the figure in the May 1 report.

Ten medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 465.

A total of 4 612 458 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 257 in the past week.

The report said that 2 077 526 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 133 in the past week.

A total of 945 419 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, including 114 in the past week.

The May 8 report said that 72 849 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 114 in the past week.

On May 5, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it had decided that Covid-19 was now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO issued a number of temporary recommendations to member states, including that they “sustain the national capacity gains and prepare for future events to avoid the occurrence of a cycle of panic and neglect”. They should consider how to improve country readiness for future outbreaks, the organisation said.

Another temporary recommendation was to integrate Covid-19 vaccination into life course vaccination programmes.

Countries should maintain efforts to increase Covid-19 vaccination coverage for all people in the high-priority groups with WHO recommended vaccines and continue to actively address vaccine acceptance and demand issues with communities.

Lifting of international travel related health measures should continue, based on risk assessments, and proof of vaccination against Covid-19 should not be required as a prerequisite for international travel, WHO recommended.

Countries should maintain reporting of mortality and morbidity data as well as variant surveillance information to WHO, it said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!