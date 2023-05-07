Sofia Airport domestic passengers and cargo still below 2019 levels

A total of 614 402 passengers travelled through Sofia Airport in April 2023, almost equal to the same period in 2019, but the year-to-date total is still below pre-pandemic levels, according to airport data released on May 7.

Domestic travel in April remained 15 per cent lower than before the pandemic.

In April this year, 17 843 passengers flew to Varna and Bourgas, which is a drop of more than 3000 people.

Nineteen per cent fewer freight and postal shipments were processed in the period compared with 2019.

A total of 560 414 passengers opted for international scheduled flights during the month, there was also an increase in charter passengers.

The number of take-offs and landings at the capital’s airport is also approaching pre-Covid-19 levels.

In April, a total of 4952 take-offs and landings were performed, which is only about 50 flights fewer than in the same month of 2019.

“The efforts of the Sofia Airport team to open new scheduled and seasonal routes are bringing results. Flights to Riyadh and Yerevan were launched from the capital’s airport in April and more new destinations will be added in the coming months,” the Sofia Airport statement said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

