Bulgaria and Romania to step up co-operation to help development of SMEs

At a regular meeting on February 20, Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) between the country’s Economy Ministry and the Romanian Ministry of the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, the government information service said.

The document provides for the institutions of the two countries to be partners in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, providing real opportunities for expanding the business contacts between the companies from Bulgaria and Romania, the statement said.

