Greece eases border crossing rules for citizens of North Macedonia

North Macedonian citizens will cross the border with Greece only with their travel documents. The sheets of paper that had to be filled in order to enter Greek territory as a passport replacement are no longer required.

As of few days ago, stamps that read “This passport belongs to the Republic of North Macedonia” are being applied to the passports of the citizens that are exiting or entering the country. The text on the stamp is in three languages: Macedonian, English and French, and will be applied to existing travel documents. Citizens have a deadline of five years, that is, until 2024, to replace them with new ones.

