Bulgaria’s President appoints new caretaker Foreign Minister

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev has appointed career diplomat Ivan Kondov, who has been permanent secretary of the Foreign Ministry since 2001, to be the new caretaker Foreign Minister.

Kondov is to replace Nikolai Milkov, who is to become Bulgaria’s permanent representative to Nato.

Kondov, 54, graduated in international relations from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia.

He began his career at the Foreign Ministry in the European Countries Directorate, from 1998 to 2001 was political and press attaché at the Bulgarian embassy in London and from 2001 to 2003 was chief expert at the Nato Directorate of the Foreign Ministry.

From 2003 to 2007, Kondov was first secretary at Bulgaria’s permanent representation to Nato.

From 2007 to 2009, he was director of the State Protocol Directorate of the ministry, and from 2009 to 2012, Bulgaria’s permanent representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation in Rome.

From 2012 to 2016, he headed the Protocol Directorate at the President’s administration. This was at the time that Rossen Plevneliev was in office as President.

In 2017, Kondov was Bulgaria’s ambassador to Spain, before his appointment as the ministry’s permanent secretary in 2021.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Kondov speaks Spanish, English, French and Italian and has a working knowledge of Russian and Portuguese.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

