The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Borissov reacts to WCC-Democratic Bulgaria proposed cabinet: ‘Partisan and unacceptable’

The Sofia Globe staff

GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov has reacted to the line-up of the proposed government announced on May 2 by the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition by describing it as “generally partisan and unacceptable to us”.

The WCC-DB proposed cabinet line-up omits the coalition’s leaders, with the exception of Assen Vassilev, nominated to be Minister of Finance and European Funds.

As the second-largest group in the 49th National Assembly, WCC-DB would be second in line for a mandate to seek to form a government, should an attempt by GERB-UDF, as the largest group, fail.

GERB-UDF has not announced a proposed government line-up, nor is it clear when head of state President Roumen Radev will hand over the first mandate.

Borissov said that in the current Parliament, the WCC-DB has no other friends “and a regular cabinet would only be possible if it were shared with GERB”.

He said that if places were found for “our leading experts” as ministers, “it could happen”. “Therefore, I am asking for a few more days of patience”.

Borissov congratulated WCC co-leader Kiril Petkov on not being in the list of proposed ministers, but noting that Vassilev was a candidate minister, said: “Either they have a lot of confidence in him, or this is a big trap”.

The GERB-UDF leader thanked Radev “for giving us more time”.

Borissov said that GERB-UDF did not want to “blow up” the negotiations.

“In this form, there is no way to have a WCC-DB cabinet. I will be interested in the negotiations with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and ITN. I hope the President will give a few more days so that we can hear the other parties as well. We are in constant conversation with them, they are behaving in a collegial manner and we towards them too,” Borissov said.

He reiterated his oft-repeated statement that new early parliamentary elections would produce the same results and the current crises would have worsened.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Sacked Bulgarian judges union chief says will appeal, as support pours in

Alex Bivol

Flu epidemic declarations now cover most districts in Bulgaria

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Nuclear Regulatory Agency: Radiation levels are normal

The Sofia Globe staff