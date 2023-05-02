Borissov reacts to WCC-Democratic Bulgaria proposed cabinet: ‘Partisan and unacceptable’

GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov has reacted to the line-up of the proposed government announced on May 2 by the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition by describing it as “generally partisan and unacceptable to us”.

The WCC-DB proposed cabinet line-up omits the coalition’s leaders, with the exception of Assen Vassilev, nominated to be Minister of Finance and European Funds.

As the second-largest group in the 49th National Assembly, WCC-DB would be second in line for a mandate to seek to form a government, should an attempt by GERB-UDF, as the largest group, fail.

GERB-UDF has not announced a proposed government line-up, nor is it clear when head of state President Roumen Radev will hand over the first mandate.

Borissov said that in the current Parliament, the WCC-DB has no other friends “and a regular cabinet would only be possible if it were shared with GERB”.

He said that if places were found for “our leading experts” as ministers, “it could happen”. “Therefore, I am asking for a few more days of patience”.

Borissov congratulated WCC co-leader Kiril Petkov on not being in the list of proposed ministers, but noting that Vassilev was a candidate minister, said: “Either they have a lot of confidence in him, or this is a big trap”.

The GERB-UDF leader thanked Radev “for giving us more time”.

Borissov said that GERB-UDF did not want to “blow up” the negotiations.

“In this form, there is no way to have a WCC-DB cabinet. I will be interested in the negotiations with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and ITN. I hope the President will give a few more days so that we can hear the other parties as well. We are in constant conversation with them, they are behaving in a collegial manner and we towards them too,” Borissov said.

He reiterated his oft-repeated statement that new early parliamentary elections would produce the same results and the current crises would have worsened.

