EC proposes extending suspension of tariffs, quotas on imports from Moldova

The European Commission (EC) proposed on May 2 to renew and expand the suspension of import duties and quotas on Moldovan exports to the European Union – known as Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) – for a further year, the EC said.

The proposal would renew the current suspension of import duties on Moldovan exports to the EU for another year and extend this suspension to all remaining tariffs and tariff rate quotas on Moldovan imports.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade said: “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine continues to have a severe impact on the region, including its economy.

“Since the start of the war, the EU has shown its full solidarity with the region. We have worked hard to provide all necessary support to keep Moldova’s economy going. This unwavering EU support has helped Moldova to maintain its trade position with the rest of the world, while further deepening its trade relations with the EU,” Dombrovskis said.

While the objective of the ATMs is to support Moldova’s economy, the measures cater for possible concerns in the EU’s agricultural sector by including an expedited safeguard mechanism that can be activated if necessary to protect the EU market, the EC said.

“Moldova’s exports to the rest of the world have suffered from Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine because they often relied on transit through Ukrainian territory and Ukrainian infrastructure,” the statement said.

The EC said that in the past year, the ATMs have assisted Moldova’s efforts to re-orient exports via the EU.

Overall, exports from Moldova to the EU increased from 1.8 billion euro in 2021 to 2.6 billion euro in 2022.

Most Moldovan exports already benefit from duty-free access to the EU market under the EU-Moldova Association Agreement, and the quantities and range of products covered by the ATMs are small, the EC said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

