Bulgaria military aircraft to fly low over Sofia in rehearsals for Armed Forces Day

From May 3 to 6, Bulgarian Air Force and Bulgarian Navy aircraft will fly low over capital city Sofia in rehearsals for the Armed Forces Day parade to be held on May 6, the Defence Ministry said.

On May 3, from 10.30am to 11.30am, helicopters will fly low over the capital city and Sofia Airport.

On May 4, from 8.30am to 9.10am (reserve hours from 3.30pm to 4.10pm) Air Force and Navy aircraft will carry out training flights over Sofia.

On May 5, from 10am to 11am (reserve hours from 3.30pm to 4.10pm), there will be flights over Sofia by aircraft participating in the general rehearsal for the military parade.

On May 6, aircraft taking part in the parade will fly over Sofia from 10.20am to 11.20am, the Defence Ministry said.

