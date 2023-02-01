Bulgaria’s Parliament: Holodomor was genocide

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on February 1 to recognise the famine inflicted by the Soviet regime on Ukraine in 1932-1933 – known as the Holodomor – as genocide.

In the 240-seat National Assembly, the vote was 134 in favour, 26 against, with no abstentions.

The vote in Bulgaria’s legislature followed a vote in the European Parliament in December 2022 to recognise the Holodomor as genocide.

The Bulgarian Parliament’s decision declared that every final Saturday of November will be a Day of Honour and Remembrance for the victims of the Holodomor.

The resolution, merged from drafts tabled by the Democratic Bulgaria coalition and the GERB-UDF group, said that any denial, justification and belittling of the genocide was a dishonour to the memory of the millions of people who died in the Holodomor.

In the course of debate, several MPs who spoke in favour of adopting the resolution referred to atrocities in Russia’s current war on Ukraine.

The pro-Kremlin Vuzrazhdane party voted against the resolution, while those few Bulgarian Socialist Party MPs present in the House did not vote.

