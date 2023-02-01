Bulgaria extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees to March 4 2024

The temporary protection system for refugees from Ukraine, fleeing Russia’s war on their country, is to be extended as of March 4 2023 for a year, Bulgaria’s caretaker government decided at a meeting on February 1.

The decision was taken in line with a decision by the European Commission to extend the validity of the directive on temporary protection for a year, Bulgaria’s government information service said.

The government also adopted a decision on approval of sample registration cards issued by the State Agency for Refugees which sets a deadline for re-registration of persons displaced from Ukraine and who have been granted temporary protection, the statement said.

The re-registration process will begin at the beginning of February 2023 and will continue until March 31 2023, it said.

According to the Bulgarian government’s dedicated portal on Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria, a total of 706 079 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria since the February 24 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, while 49 491 remain in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria has registered 151 346 for temporary protection.

A total of 10 320 are accommodated under the state-supported accommodation scheme, according to the portal.

