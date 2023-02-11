Re-registration of Ukrainians who have temporary protection in Bulgaria begins

Re-registration of Ukrainians who have temporary protection in Bulgaria has begun, according to a statement on the official government portal on Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria on February 11.

The temporary protection system for refugees from Ukraine, fleeing Russia’s war on their country, is to be extended as of March 4 2023 for a year, Bulgaria’s caretaker government decided at a meeting on February 1.

The decision was taken in line with a decision by the European Commission to extend the validity of the directive on temporary protection for a year, Bulgaria’s government information service said at the time.

The February 11 statement said that the old registration cards would be valid until March 31 2023.

Those with temporary protection should submit, in person, an application form for renewing the registration cad, with an up-to-date address of residence, a national identity document, and a registration card valid up to February 23 2023.

Re-registration is taking place at the nearest regional directorate of the Interior Ministry, the Sofia city metropolitan directorate of the Interior Ministry, and registration and reception centres of the State Agency for Refugees. Addresses may be found at this link.

The statement said that additional information can be obtained on-site at the State Agency for Refugees and Interior Ministry centres listed, at e-mail: [email protected]; on the platform: https://ukraine.gov.bg and on the hotlines: 02/905-5555; + 380/322-465-075; or on the website of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, for assistance and support in Bulgaria https://help.unhcr.org/bulgaria/.

According to the government portal, 151 395 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection in Bulgaria since the February 24 2022 Russian invasion of their country. A total of 49 217 remain in Bulgaria and 10 191 are accommodated through the state-supported accommodation scheme.

