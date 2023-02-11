Bulgaria’s capital Sofia opens collection points for donations for Türkiye earthquake survivors

Sofia municipality opened seven collection points on February 11 for donations to help survivors of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, the municipality said.

The statement said that the embassy of Türkiye in Sofia had listed the items needed.

These were tents suitable for winter conditions (if possible for at least three to four people), unused blankets, electricity generators, gas heaters and batteries for charging mobile telephones.



These were the most necessary things at the moment, and unused winter jackets and sleeping mats for use in the tents would also be accepted, the statement said.

The collection points are open from 9am and 6pm.

They are at:

Pavilion 9, Ivan Vazov market, Petko Todorov Boulevard.

Pavilion 31 in the central sector of Sitnyakovo market.

Sofiyski Imoti, 23B Cherni Vruh Boulevard, at the north-east exit of European Union metro station.

Building 10, Pavilion 1, Zhenski Pazar, Tsar Samuil Street.

The administrative offices of Zapad market, Lyulin 4 market and Krasna Polyana market.

Pavilion 2.1, Farmers market, Nadezhda 4, at the intersection of Hristo Silyanov and Turgovska streets.

The statement said that the collection of aid for victims of the earthquakes was a joint initiative by Sofia municipality, Sofia city council and the embassy of Türkiye.

Transport to the affected regions would be organised entirely by the embassy of Türkiye, the statement said.

There are also campaigns to help children and families in Türkiye and Syria by Unicef Bulgaria, and by the Bulgarian Red Cross, by Bulgarian publisher Manol Peykov and by the BCause Foundation, among others.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

