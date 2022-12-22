EU countries have issued two billion EU Digital Covid Certificates

Since the start of the EU Digital Covid Certificate system in 2021, EU countries have issued more than two billion certificates, according to a report on the system’s impact and implementation across the EU, adopted by the European Commission (EC) on December 22.

In addition to the 27 EU member states, 49 countries and territories from across five continents have joined the system, making it a global standard, the EC said.

European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said: “The EU Digital Covid Certificate facilitated free movement when Covid-19 travel restrictions were still considered necessary, and, at the same time, it ensured a coordinated lifting of these restrictions once the situation improved.”

Since August 2022, EU countries have lifted all intra-EU travel restrictions, including the requirement to hold an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

“For reasons of epidemiological vigilance, the Commission considers that it is prudent to maintain the system during the 2022-23 winter period,” the EC said.

“The Commission will continue to follow the epidemiological situation closely and re-assess the situation by the end of March 2023,” it said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!