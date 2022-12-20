Exhibition of photographs capturing Picasso’s life at Bulgaria’s Sofia City Art Gallery

An exhibition of photographs capturing Pablo Picasso’s daily life, family and personal life is on at the Sofia City Art Gallery in Bulgaria’s capital city is on until February 12 2023.

The exhibition includes over 86 works from 1951 until the artist’s death in 1973.

The photographs are by André Viller and Eduard Quinn and the exhibition is curated by José Félix Bentz and Joan Abelló Juanpere.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!