Bulgarian weapons in service with Ukrainian territorial forces – report

Bulgarian ATGL-H anti-tank recoilless rifles have been transferred to the territorial defence forces of Ukraine, according to an Ukrainian website.

The mil.in.ua site, not an official Ukrainian government website, said that recoilless riles were supplied with SGL-9MA optical sights.

For the firearms to defeat armoured vehicles, Bulgarian RHEAT-9MA2 73mm projectiles and propellants were transferred as well, the report said.

Bulgarian BULARMAS LTD company “Warrior” anti-tank grenade launchers have also entered service with the military of Ukraine, the report said.

The report comes some days after Bulgaria’s Parliament approved an agreement between the defence ministries of Ukraine and Bulgaria on the supply of weapons. Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry has said that the list of weapons Bulgaria is supplying to Ukraine, while classified, does not include heavy weaponry.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments