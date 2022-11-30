Bulgarian publisher in fundraiser for generators for Ukrainian city

Manol Peykov, a publisher and former Democratic Bulgaria MP, has launched a fundraiser for generators for the Ukrainian city of Netishyn, following an appeal by the city’s mayor.

In a post on Facebook, Peykov said that Netishyn mayor Oleksandr Supruniuk was appealing for as many as 43 generators, of six to 12 kW.

Peykov said that he had called Supruniuk to ask why he needed so many generators, given that, according to Wikipedia, Netishyn has a population of only 36 600.

The publisher quoted Supruniuk as saying: “We are in close proximity to the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power station. We are under fire and if anything happens, anything, it will be a dead city. Everyone, down to the last person, has to go to the bomb shelters”.

Supruniuk has 64 shelters, 21 equipped with generators, and he is seeking generators for the remaining 43.

Peykov said that he had found, in a warehouse in Bulgaria, 27 generators of seven kW, each costing 2520 leva.

He said that of the money that he had raised so far, he could budget for 15 of those 27.

“It would not hurt to send as many as 15 of the requested 43 generators to the people of Netishyn. Of course, it will be even better if we manage to raise money for the remaining 12 as well – and ship them to Ukraine already at the beginning of December,” Peykov said.

“Because every generator means light. And light means hope.”

The bank account for donations: D Commerce Bank, BG39DEMI92405000305527, BIC: DEMIBGSF, Generators for Ukraine.

(Photo provided by Oleksandr Supruniuk)

