Bulgaria issues Code Orange dangerous weather warning for four districts

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for four districts for December 1 because of forecast heavy rain.

The four districts subject to the Code Orange weather warning for Thursday are Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kurdzhali and Bourgas.

Four districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather on December 1, also because of forecast heavy rain: Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Haskovo and Yambol.

Bulgaria’s remaining 20 districts are classified as Code Green for December 1, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

