Award-winning international stars at Bulgaria’s Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2022

The 2022 Plovdiv Jazz Fest will be on at the Boris Christoff House of Culture in the Bulgarian city from November 4 to 7.

The Yazz Ahmed Jazz Project, led by the British-Bahraini trumpeter, opens the series of concerts on November 4.

November 5 sees performances Yildiz Ibrahimova together with Zhivko Petrov, Vesselin “Eko” Vesselinov and Hristo Yotsov, and by US jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen. On the evening, Plovdiv Jazz Fest will confer on Ibrahimova, who turns 70 this year, the Award for Overall Contribution to Jazz Music.

Emmet Cohen. Photo: Provided.

Yildiz Ibrahimova. Photo: Evgeni Dimitrov.









November 6 features a trio headed by Spain’s flamenco-jazz pianist David Peña Dorantes, and the final night, November 7, features Grammy award-winning US jazz singer Gretchen Parlato.

All the concerts start at 8pm.

Tickets for the concerts, and Grand Pass tickets, are available via the Eventim network.

Blue M is the organiser of the Plovdiv Jazz Fest. The event is supported by Plovdiv municipality and is part of the municipality’s 2022 cultural calendar.

The concerts by Emmet Cohen and Yazz Ahmed are being held with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The performance by David Peña Dorantes is being held with the assistance of the Spanish embassy in Bulgaria.

(Main photo, of Yazz Ahmed: Provided)

