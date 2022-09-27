Three dead in lightning strike in centre of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Three people died and a fourth is in hospital in critical condition after a lightning strike in the centre of Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, Bulgarian National Television said on September 27.

The incident took place in the park next to the Sveta Nikola church between Pirotska and Opalchenska streets, the report said.

Bulgarian National Television said that according to unconfirmed information, those who died were Syrian citizens, aged between 20 and 30, who had been standing under a large tree that had been struck by lightning.

The fourth, reported to be a Syrian aged 26 to 27 years old, was reported to have been admitted for treatment in the Bulgarian capital city’s Pirogov emergency hospital, with 20 per cent burns.

Reports said that parts of Sofia, and surrounding villages in the district, were temporarily left without electricity after the powerful storm. About 800 lightning strikes were recorded over the Sofia city area within 30 minutes, reports said.

