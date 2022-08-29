Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 44 deaths, 6110 new cases

The deaths of 44 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 588, according to figures posted on August 29 on the unified information portal.

A total of 6110 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 239 870.

In the past week, the number of active cases has decreased by 3231, from 16 297 to 13 066.

As of the August 29 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 196.68 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 236.81 a week ago.

There are 882 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 108 fewer than a week ago. There are 50 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the August 22 report.

A total of 64 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 578.

A total of 4 519 923 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8456 in the past week.

The report said that 2 068 776 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 946 in the past week.

A total of 864 220 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 7151 in the past week, while 62 249 have received a second booster dose, including 4045 in the past week.

