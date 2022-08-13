Plovdiv Jazz Summer continues in Markovo at end of August

Plovdiv Jazz Summer continues at the end of August with three concerts between August 26 and 28 in the village of Markovo, about 11km outside Plovdiv.

There will be a free concert by famed kaval player Teodosii Spasov and garden chamber concerts by the Dimitar Lyolev Quartet and Daniela Belcheva.

All three concerts are at 8pm. The programme:

August 26: Garden chamber concert by the Dimitar Lyolev Quartet, 60 Panoramna Street in the villa area of Markovo. Dimitar Lyolev (saxophone), Antoni Donchev (piano), Borislav Petrov (drums) and Boris Taslev (double bass). Tickets via Eventim.

August 27: Theodosii Spasov Jazz Quintet: Spasov, Miroslav Turiyski (keyboards), Alexander Lekov (bass), Nacho Gospodinov (drums), as well as Angel Demirev (guitar). Markovo village square (63 Zahari Stoyanov Street). Admission free.

August 28: Garden chamber concert by Daniela Belcheva, with Milen Kukosharov (piano), Dimitar Semov (drums) and Mihail Ivanov (double bass). Tickets via Eventim.

Plovdiv Jazz Fest and Plovdiv Jazz Summer are organized by Blue M. The events in the village of Markovo take place in partnership with Markovo mayoralty.



Plovdiv Jazz Fest and Plovdiv Jazz Summer are held with the support of the Municipality of Plovdiv and are part of the Cultural Calendar for 2022.

