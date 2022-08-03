International stars to perform at Bulgaria’s 2022 Bansko Jazz Festival

Stars from Israel, the US, Ukraine and many other countries are to perform at the 2022 International Bansko Jazz Festival in Bulgaria’s mountain resort town from August 6 to 13.

Among the big names is drummer Billy Cobham – born in Panama, but who at the age of three moved with his family to the US.

In the 1970s he played with Miles Davis and then in the Mahavishnu orchestra led by John McLaughlin.

He has worked with the greatest in jazz, and the wider musical world, from George Benson and Stanley Clarke to James Brown, Roberta Flack, Peter Gabriel and Quincy Jones.

Also on the programme are George Cable from the US, Salvador Sobral, who brought Portugal the Eurovision victory in 2017 with the gentle jazz Amar Pelos Dois, Brazil’s Igor Wilcox and his quartet and one of the queens of bossa nova Rosalia de Sousa, and Israeli star Dafna Levi.

Dafna Levi will be accompanied on stage by Tamir Miler (piano), Asaf Sirkis (drums), Ventsi Blagoev (trumpet) and Mihail Ivanov (double bass and bass guitar).

The programme is:

August 6:

Angel Zaberski Big Band and Militsa Gladnishka

Radz (Ukraine)

Electric Shock

August 7:

Kamelia Todorova and Quartet

Arpi Alto and Lyubo Denev (Armenia/Bulgaria)

The Essence of Funk Trombone

August 8:

Ediz Hafizoglu (Turkey)

Rosalia de Souza (Brazil)

August 9:

Marina and the Kats (Austria)

Dafna Levi

August 10:

Soulcrane (Germany)

Igor Willcox Quartet (Brazil)

August 11:

Arifa

George Cable Quartet

August 12:

Vicky Almazidou’s Master Class

Hristo Vichev/JP3

Billy Cobham (US)

August 13:

The Brass Band of the National Guard Unit

Ada Montellanico (Italy)

Salvador Sobral (Portugal)

During the festival, you can also enjoy a culinary demonstration by Vered Elron, who will prepare the traditional Israeli dish sabich. The event is on August 9 at 1pm at Dedo Pene Tavern, 1 Aleksandar Buinov Street in Bansko.

For further details, in English, about the programme and tickets, please visit https://banskojazzfest.bg/en/home/

(Photo of Dafna Levi via Bansko Jazz Festival’s website)

