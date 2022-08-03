Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Nineteen districts are orange zones

Nineteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 orange zones, according to the scale for morbidity newly put into use by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

The NCIPD said that it had put into use the scale used by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The scale has seven stages of classification of Covid-19 morbidity rates: less than 60 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis; 60 to 119.9; 120 to 239.9; 240 to 479.9; 480 to 959.9; 960 to 1919.9; and 1920 and above.

As of the August 3 report by the unified information portal, 19 districts are in the 240 to 479.9 bracket, the orange one.

The districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

The district with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is Sofia city, 467.71 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 332.33 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The remaining nine districts are in the 120 to 239.9 bracket.

There are 1040 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, with 58 in intensive care.

Of 7760 tests done in the past day, 1951 – about 25.41 per cent – proved positive.

As of August 4, heightened measures against the spread of Covid-19 come into effect in Sofia, as The Sofia Globe reported on August 2.

Heightened measures came into effect in the district of Varna on August 1.

Districts that have imposed the first stage of measures, such as mandatory wearing of protective masks in hospitals and pharmacies, include Haskovo, Bourgas, Vidin, Kyustendil, Shoumen, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pleven, Turgovishte and Pazardzhik.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

