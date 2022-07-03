Two more districts in Bulgaria change from Covid-19 green zones to yellow zones

The districts of Varna and Bourgas on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast have crossed the threshold to be reclassified from Covid-19 green zones to yellow zones, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on July 3.

Classification as a yellow zone means a Covid-19 morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The Covid-19 14-day morbidity rate in Varna is 107.84 per 100 000 population, rising from 99.12 the day before.

In the district of Bourgas, the 14-day morbidity rate is 100.06 per 100 000 population, rising from 87.86 the day before.

The two districts join the city of Sofia in yellow zone status, with the remaining 25 districts still green zones, meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. Sofia was reclassified from a green to a yellow zone on June 28.

As of June 28, Sofia’s 14-day morbidity rate was 101.34 per 100 000 population, pushing the city over the yellow zone threshold. It is now 139.18 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 135.13 on July 2.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 73.1 per 100 000 population, up from 70.31 on July 2 and from 65.54 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis on July 1.

Bulgaria’s test positivity rate has been increasing steadily.

When the week began, on June 27, about 10.8 per cent of tests proved positive for Covid-19.

The figure rose to 11.2 per cent on June 28, to 12 per cent on June 29, to 12.5 per cent on June 30, to 12.8 per cent on July 1 and to 13.8 per cent on July 2.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on June 29 that it had completed the sequencing of 88 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country and had detected the first instances of the BA.5 lineage of the Omicron strain.

All 88 samples, taken over a period of time ranging from May 5 to June 3 in 16 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, displayed evidence of the Omicron variant or one of its lineages.

