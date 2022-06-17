Foreign embassies in messages of support for Bulgaria’s Sofia Pride

As has become traditional, a number of foreign ambassadors accredited to Bulgaria are to attend the 15th Sofia Pride on June 18, in a show of support for the campaign for LGBTIQ+ rights.

Ahead of Sofia Pride, several ambassadors have sent video messages of support and participated in events in the run-up to the protest, which this year is expected by organisers to number more than 15 000 people.

The US embassy in Sofia, which is lit in rainbow colours marking Pride Month, said that it was proud to support Sofia Pride.

“The United States supports the diversity, inclusivity, and a world of #nohate,” the embassy said.

“As President Biden says: ‘We believe LGBTQ+ rights are human rights’. We must work together to ensure that all of us are able to enjoy our rights in full,” the US embassy said.

The UK’s ambassador in Sofia, Rob Dixon, sent a message to everyone calling on them to join the June 18 procession.

“We stand together against hatred and intolerance,” Dixon said.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Sofia Pride, and to mark 50 years since the first Pride took place in London, the Sofia Pride Organising Committee and the British embassy to win two Club Europe flights to London and exclusive tickets to a July 2 London Pride after-party.

To enter, all you need to do is share a photograph of yourself on Facebook or Instagram at Sofia Pride using the hashtag #LoveFromBGtoUK, the embassy said. The winner will be drawn at random.

The embassy said that the winner will be notified on or after June 20, and the prize will consist of two Club Europe return tickets for travel from Sofia to London July 1 -3 and entry to an exclusive Pride after party on the rooftop of the Trafalgar St James London Curio by Hilton hotel.

The prize is non-transferable and the winner will be responsible for providing the full names and passport details of the two guests within two days of notification. The winner is responsible for accommodation and meeting all entry requirements for the UK.

In a video message, Italian ambassador to Bulgaria Giuseppina Zarra said: “Both in Bulgaria and everywhere in the world, it is important to be very vigilant about any form of discrimination and to show our support to the LGBTI community.

“We stand behind you and condemn strictly any form of discrimination, violence or hate speech,” Zarra said.

Others who have sent video messages of support, that have been posted on Sofia Pride’s Facebook page, include Norwegian ambassador Siri Barry, Irish ambassador Martina Feeney and the ambassador of Luxembourg Ronald Dofing.

Gathering for the 2022 Sofia Pride begins at 2pm, the music concert at the Soviet Army Monument at 4pm and the procession through the streets of Sofia starts at 7pm.

Photos from the 2021 Sofia Pride: Provided.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, part of the proceeds during the Sofia Pride will be donated to Kyiv Pride.

Sofia Pride’s website: https://sofiapride.org/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sofiaprideparade

(Main photo: US embassy Sofia)

Please support The Sofia Globe by clicking on the orange button below to sign up to become a patron on patreon.com.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, becoming a patron means supporting independent journalism, and getting access to exclusive content:

Become a Patron!