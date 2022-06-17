FDI in Bulgaria in January-April 2022 was 653.2M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first four months of the year stood at 653.2 million euro, the equivalent of 0.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on June 17.

In the same period of 2021, FDI was 196.8 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 187.9 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 32.5 million euro (compared to an outflow of 215.5 million euro in the first four months of 2021) and the BNB figures showed 647.2 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 763.6 million euro in the same period of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an outflow of 5.3 million euro, compared to an outflow of 0.3 million euro recorded in January-April 2021.

The central bank data showed 26.5 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to an outflow of 351.3 million euro in the first four months of 2021. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-April came from the Netherlands (485.8 million euro), Belgium (163.1 million euro) and Austria (120.9 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Luxembourg (-58.6 million euro) and Germany (-56.2 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 107.2 million euro in the first four months of the year, compared to 62.6 million euro in the same period of 2021, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

