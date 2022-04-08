Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 17 deaths, 683 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Seventeen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 672, according to the April 8 report by the unified information portal.

Of 9917 tests for Covid-19 done in the past day, 683 – about 6.88 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 144 107 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 169 884 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1755 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2421 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 937 551.

As of April 8, Bulgaria’s 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is 188.56 per 100 000 population, down from 199.28 on April 7.

There are 1350 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 139 newly admitted, while 156 are in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the April 7 report.

Fifteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 172.

A total of 4 360 038 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1557 in the past day.

A total of 2 051 896 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 229 in the past day, while 729 603 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1220 in the past day.

