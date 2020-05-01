Covid-19: Bulgaria lifts ban on visiting mountains and national parks

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order on May 1 lifting the ban on visiting mountains, national parks and nature parks outside cities and towns.

Ananiev’s order requires mayors of municipalities and regional governors to regulate arrangements for such visits.

Visits must be made without using public transport, while lifts may not be used, and visits to huts and tourist sites remain banned.

The order is the result of a meeting held earlier on May 1 between Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and members of the government with the national operational headquarters.

The national operational HQ told a regular briefing on the morning of May 1 that there would be a gradual easing of restrictive measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Ananiev’s announcement about the lifting of the ban on visiting mountains and national parks came shortly after a separate announcement rescinding the order requiring mandatory wearing of masks or other protective face covering while in public.

(Photo of Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Bansko: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

