Covid-19: EC approves 143.5M leva in state aid for Bulgarian farmers

The European Commission said on April 8 that it has approved a Bulgarian state aid scheme worth 143.5 million leva, or about 73 million euro, to support Bulgarian farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state aid would take the form of direct grants, with eligible applicants being farmers breeding large and small ruminants, bee keepers and fruit, vegetables, rice and oil-bearing rose growers.

The Commission said that the purpose of the scheme is to “address the liquidity needs of the beneficiaries and to help them continue their activities during and after the pandemic.”

Bulgaria’s scheme met the requirements of the EU state aid temporary framework, which eased requirements on member states for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, in that it limited payouts to 290 000 euro per beneficiary and the funding would be granted no later than June 30 2022.

(Photo: Nate Brelsford)

