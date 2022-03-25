Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron variant found in all but one of 457 samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on March 25 that it has found the Omicron coronavirus strain in all but one of 457 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from February 8 to March 10 and came from 24 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

The Omicron strain accounted for 99.8 per cent of the latest group of samples sequenced by NCIPD, compared to 99.6 per cent in the previous batch announced by NCIPD last week.

Among the patients with the Omicron strain, 318 were undergoing treatment at home, 30 were in hospital, 99 had recovered and nine had died, as of March 1-15, the NCIPD statement said.

The one patient with the Delta variant, who was identified as having the base B.1.617.2 strain, was undergoing treatment at home as of March 1-15.

NCIPD said that among the Omicron cases, the BA.2 subvariant was found in 213 cases, BA.1.1 in 147 samples and BA.1 in 96 cases.

The largest number of samples, including both the Omicron and Delta strains, came from the districts of Bourgas (143) and Rousse (86), followed by the city of Sofia (43), the districts of Stara Zagora (43) and Varna (39).

