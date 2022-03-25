Bulgaria’s Health Ministry: 12 – 17 age group may receive booster dose of Comirnaty vaccine

Share this: Facebook

From this month, a booster dose of Comirnaty vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, may be given to 12- to 17-year-olds, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on March 25.

The booster dose is administered at least six months after the end of the vaccination course with the same vaccine.

The Health Ministry said that in the European Union, two mRNA vaccines are approved for this age group – Comirnaty and Spikevax, the latter made by Moderna.



The completed course of vaccination and the booster dose help the immune system to respond adequately to the virus when it encounters it, the ministry said.

The booster vaccine contributes to the effective maintenance of vaccine protection regardless of age, presence or absence of comorbidities.

Additional doses of vaccines (reimmunisations) have been used for decades in vaccine-preventable diseases such as whooping cough, polio, tetanus and diphtheria, the ministry said.



A completed vaccination course and booster dose effectively prevent severe illness and subsequent health complications, the post-Covid conditions.



In children and adolescents, reactions after booster vaccine do not differ from reactions after primary vaccination against Covid-19 and after other vaccines at this age.

The most common expected side effects are pain or redness at the injection site; fatigue; joint and muscle pain; and, rarely, chills and fever.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

