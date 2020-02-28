Coronavirus: Bulgaria to supply pharmacies with medicinal alcohol, masks and disinfectants

The state is taking urgent measures to provide pharmacies with sufficient quantities of medicinal alcohol, surgical masks and disinfectants, Bulgaria’s Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said after a special Cabinet meeting on steps against new coronavirus.
At the meeting, General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, head of the crisis staff against new coronavirus, reiterated that there had been no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.
Both Karanikolov and Prime Minister Boiko Borissov urged the public not to embark on panic-buying.
Karanikolov said that the State Reserve would provide medicinal alcohol and that the Emergency Fund would provide additional funds for the other needs.
Pirogov, Alexandrovska and the Military Medical Academy hospitals are ready to provide separate buildings for the ill in case of a coronavirus boom.
Education Minister Krasimir Valchev said that excursions to Italy and China is being restricted. Parents had decided to cancel Erasmus visits to other European countries.
Hygiene measures will be strengthened. Starting next week, classes in kindergartens and schools will begin with brief hygiene instructions.
Vulchev cautioned against panic and said that there was no need for parents to keep their children at home instead of sending them to school.
