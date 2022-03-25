Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 21 deaths, 1424 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 396, according to the March 25 report by the unified information portal.

Of 12 829 tests done in the past day, 1424 – about 11.09 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 131 065 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 190 033 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1221 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2624 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 904 636.

As of March 25, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 310.62 out of 100 000 on a 14-day basis, down from 314.51 on March 24.

There are 2019 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 208 newly admitted. There are 241 in intensive care, eight fewer than the figure in the March 24 report.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 949.

So far, 4 342 510 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1789 in the past day.



The report said that 2 048 723 people had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 281 compared with the figure in the March 24 report.

A total of 716 401 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1389 in the past day.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!