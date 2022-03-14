Bulgaria’s exports in January 2022 up 31.2% y/y

Share this: Facebook

In January 2022, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 6.24 billion leva, 31.2 per cent more than in January 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 14, citing preliminary data.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, NSI figures posted on March 12 2021 showed that the total value of the goods exported from Bulgaria in January 2021 was 4.68 billion leva, 6.1 per cent less than in January 2020.

In January 2022, the total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria added up to 7.63 billion leva, 51.2 per cent more than in January 2021.

In January 2021, the value of all goods imported into Bulgaria was 4.94 billion leva, about 6.8 per cent less than in January 2020.

In January 2022, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative, amounting to 1.38 billion leva.

