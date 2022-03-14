Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 15 deaths, 523 new cases registered By The Sofia Globe staff

The deaths of 15 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 084, according to the March 14 report by the unified information portal.

Of 4881 tests done in the past day, 523 – about 10.71 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 112 176 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 199 087 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 243 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1246 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 877 005.

As of March 14, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 352.49 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 359.83 on March 13.

There are 2575 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 93 newly admitted. There are 345 in intensive care, one fewer than the figure in the March 13 report.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 627.

So far, 4 323 100 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 704 in the past day.

A total of 2 053 286 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 101 in the past day, while 702 776 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 192 in the past day.

(Archive photo: Foreign Ministry)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!