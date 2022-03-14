Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron variant found in 344 of 355 samples sequenced by NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on March 14 that it has found the Omicron coronavirus strain in 344 out of 355 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, with the rest identified as having the Delta strain or its sub-variants.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from February 1 to February 23 and came from 20 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

The Omicron strain accounted for 96.9 per cent of the latest group of samples sequenced by NCIPD, compared to 98.2 per cent in the previous batch announced by NCIPD last week.

Among the patients with the Omicron strain, 271 were undergoing treatment at home, 37 were in hospital, 33 had recovered and three had died, as of February 21-March 1, the NCIPD statement said.

Of the 11 patients with the Delta strain or its subvariants, two were undergoing home treatment, seven were in hospital, one had recovered and one had died, as of February 21-March 1.

NCIPD said that among the Omicron cases, the BA.1 and BA.1.1 subvariants were identified in 122 cases each, and the BA.2 subvariant was found in 100 samples.

The largest number of samples, including both the Omicron and Delta strains, came from the districts of Plovdiv (77) and Bourgas (59), followed by the city of Sofia (49) and the districts Stara Zagora (43).

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments