Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron variant found in 440 of 448 samples sequenced by NCIPD

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on March 7 that it has found the Omicron coronavirus strain in 440 out of 448 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, with the rest identified as having the Delta strain or its sub-variants.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from January 31 to February 17 and came from 25 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

The Omicron strain accounted for 98.2 per cent of the latest group of samples sequenced by NCIPD, up from 96.3 per cent in the previous batch announced by NCIPD last week.

Among the patients with the Omicron strain, 368 were undergoing treatment at home, 37 were in hospital, 32 had recovered and three had died, as of February 14-21, the NCIPD statement said.

Of the eight patients with the Delta strain or its subvariants, six were undergoing home treatment and two were in hospital, as of February 14-21.

NCIPD said that among the Omicron cases, the BA.1 subvariant was identified in 171 cases, closely followed by the BA.1.1 subvariant with 160 cases and 109 cases of the BA.2 subvariant.

The largest number of samples, including both the Omicron and Delta strains, came from the districts of Bourgas (98) and Plovdiv (88), followed by the city of Sofia (582), the districts of Rousse (47) and Varna (35).

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

