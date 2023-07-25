Heatwave: Bulgaria issues Code Red weather warning for seven districts for July 26

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Red warning of very dangerous weather for seven districts for July 26 because of soaring temperatures, with maximum temperatures forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in several places.

The seven districts subject to the Code Red warning – the highest level – are Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Bourgas and Rousse.

For July 26, a total of 15 districts are subject to the Code Orange warning of potentially dangerous weather.

For the districts of Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra and Shoumen, the Code Orange warning has been issued because of forecast high temperatures and thunderstorms.

For Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Varna and Dobrich, the Code Orange warning is in place because of forecast high temperatures.

The Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for the remaining six districts.

For Pernik, Sofia city, Sofia district, Vratsa and Montana, the Code Yellow warning has been issued for forecast for high temperatures and thunderstorms, while for the district of Vidin, it is in place for thunderstorms.

The forecast maximum temperature for Yambol for July 26 is 43 degrees C, for Plovdiv 42 degrees, for Rousse 41 degrees, Veliko Turnovo, Pleven, Sandanski and Kurdzhali 40 degrees, and for Sofia, 36 degrees C.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the forecast high for Wednesday for Bourgas is 39 degrees and for Varna 33 degrees.

(Photo: Nate Brelsford/sxc.hu)

