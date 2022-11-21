Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 43 deaths, 1676 new cases

The deaths of 43 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 997, according to figures posted on November 21 on the unified information portal.

A total of 1676 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 285 248.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 541, from 8155 to 7614.

As of the November 21 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 58.43 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 78.02 a week ago.

There are 483 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 71 fewer than a week ago.

There are 55 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the November 14 report.

A total of 22 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 209.

A total of 4 591 962 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4243 in the past week.

The report said that 2 073 961 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 239 in the past week.

A total of 929 273 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3946 in the past week.

The November 21 report said that 56 704 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 3946 in the past week.

