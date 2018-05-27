As summer season begins, 2700 vacancies in tourism business on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

There are 2700 vacancies in the tourism industry on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, Radio Bourgas said on May 27.

The head of the Employment Agency in Bourgas, Penka Kirilova, said that most of the vacancies were in the hotel and restaurant business.

The most numerous vacancies were for hotel cleaning staff, waiters, chefs, bartenders, sales consultants, hygienists, hotel administrators, general workers, assistant chefs and many others, Kirilova said.

As of 2018, training courses for tour operators and waiters had started at the Labour Bureau, she said.

Staff shortages at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast have been a recurring problem for the tourism industry for many years. Qualified young people prefer to work in resorts in other countries where their earnings are higher.

Reports earlier in 2018 said that large numbers of non-EU nationals were being brought in to work at Bulgaria’s seaside holiday resorts this summer, mainly from Moldova and Ukraine.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

