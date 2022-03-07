Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 21 deaths, 515 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 21 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 832, according to the March 7 report by the unified information portal.

All of those who died in the past day had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 5423 tests done in the past day, 515 – about 9.49 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 101 326 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 211 246 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 374 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 868 people had been registered as having recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 854 248.

As of March 7, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 486.92 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 497.33 on March 6.

There are 3172 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 77 newly admitted. There are 413 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the March 6 report.

Three medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 465.

So far, 4 310 499 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 350 in the past day.

A total of 2 048 993 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 133 in the past day, while 694 613 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 205 in the past day.

