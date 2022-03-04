Georgia, Moldova apply to join the European Union

Share this: Facebook

Georgia and Moldova have applied to join the European Union, a move coming against the background of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, which on February 28 applied for EU membership.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signed Georgia’s application, according to a statement on government website on March 3.



“It is a historic day for Georgia – I am signing an application for EU membership on behalf of the country,” Garibashvili said in a letter posted on the government website.

“Application for EU membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia – it is a stage, which turns a new page in our history and continues the effort of our ancestors, which is aimed at the accession of Georgia into a common European family,” he said.

Georgia and the EU signed an Association Agreement in 2014.

A statement on the website of Moldova’s presidency said that on March 3 President Maia Sandu had signed, together with the president of Parliament Igor Grosu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița, an application for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union.

“Citizens have chosen this option. The Republic of Moldova must have a clear European path. We are ready to do everything to achieve this fundamental national goal “, Sandu said at the signing ceremony.

Sandu said that Moldova was counting on the support of the European institutions, which have been with Moldova for better or worse in recent years.

“Dear citizens, we have a lot of work to do. We know exactly what we have to do. We can do this together. Together we are strong,” Sandu said.

(Photo: Presidency of Moldova)

